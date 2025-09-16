NFL News: Chiefs may part ways with Andy Reid assistant after first 0-2 start since 2014

Andy Reid is facing his worst start in a very long time as head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs, who are 0-2 at the start of the 2025 NFL season. The last time Big Red found himself in a similar situation came in 2014, during his second year at the helm.

While it may be a bit soon to hit the panic button, it’s safe to say that if the Chiefs don’t get back to winning ways fast, serious questions will be made within the organization. And that could lead to significant changes.

Of course, Reid won’t be on the hot seat anytime soon, since he’s the one who set the bar high in Kansas City. However, the same cannot be said for some of his assistants, who may be walking on thin ice if the Chiefs don’t bounce back quickly.

Former Chiefs center believes Andy Heck’s job is on the line

Former Chiefs center Tim Grunhard believes that longtime Chiefs offensive line coach Andy Heck could lose his job if the team doesn’t improve in the next few weeks of the 2025 NFL season.

Chiefs offensive line coach Andy Heck.

“It’s hard for me to say it, but I’m going to say it,” Grunhard said Monday on The Program with WHB’s Soren Petro, via Sports Illustrated. “Andy Heck, his job is on the line. If it doesn’t get any better, he’s gone.

“And it hurts for me to say that, because he’s one of my best friends. I played with him for three years, for three years in college, good buddy of mine. But if they don’t get any better with how much they’re paying these guys up front, then you got to have a change.”

Heck has been with Reid since Day 1 in Kansas City

Needless to say, parting with Heck would be a drastic decision by Kansas City. The 58-year-old, a former first-round pick who played offensive tackle for more than a decade in the NFL, has played an instrumental role in the Chiefs’ recent success.

Heck has been in charge of the Chiefs’ offensive line since Reid was hired as head coach in 2013, and together, they celebrated three Super Bowl victories. Therefore, Grunhard’s suggestion is one that could be painful in Kansas City.

That said, the team’s struggles to protect quarterback Patrick Mahomes since the 2024 NFL season have put Heck under the microscope. Reid won’t rush to make drastic decisions, but the Chiefs must better start stringing wins together to silence the outside noise and bring calm to everyone in the organization.