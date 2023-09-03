Once again, the Kansas City Chiefs are seen as the top contenders to win this year’s Super Bowl. Fortunately for them, they have recovered a crucial player of Patrick Mahomes’ offense just in time for Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Mahomes’ arrival in 2017 changed everything for the Kansas City Chiefs. Since then, the quarterback has led the team to two Super Bowl victories, and it seems like their domain won’t stop there.

This year, oddsmakers consider the Chiefs as the top contenders to lift the Vince Lombardi trophy. Having their complete roster each week is crucial for them, and now they’ve regained a pivotal player to support Patrick Mahomes in the upcoming campaign.

Patrick Mahomes recovers crucial Chiefs teammate just in time for Week 1

There’s no doubt that Andy Reid has been able to create a highly talented roster in the Chiefs, starting with Patrick Mahomes. In 2017, the head coach decided to draft the quarterback with the 10th overall pick; a life-changing decision for the franchise.

However, Reid knows that Mahomes can’t do it all by himself. The coach has been adding several weapons to help the quarterback, and fortunately they have recovered a key player of his offense.

The Chiefs have announced that Kadarius Toney will be available to play in Week 1 of the 2023 season against the Detroit Lions. The wide receiver has recovered from his knee injury and is ready to participate in the Thursday Night Football game.

Toney, a 20th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, was acquired by the Chiefs via trade with the New York Giants last year. He’s poised to be a key player in Mahomes’ offense, trying to prove his former team that they made a mistake by moving on from him.

How many Super Bowls do the Chiefs have?

The Kansas City Chiefs have won three Super Bowls: IV (against the Vikings), LIV (against the 49ers), and LVII (against the Eagles).