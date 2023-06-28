The Kansas City Chiefs have dominated the NFL since Patrick Mahomes’ arrival in 2017. The quarterback has been surrounded by elite weapons to aid in his success, and now a sleeper wide receiver has emerged as his new favorite target, poised to help him win another Super Bowl this year.

In 2017, the Chiefs made the best decision in the history of the franchise by selecting Patrick Mahomes with the 10th-overall pick. The former Texas Tech player revolutionized the organization, leading the team to victory in two Super Bowls so far.

As the 2023 campaign approaches, the AFC West squad aims to add a fourth Vince Lombardi trophy to its showcase. As the team prepares to accomplish this mission, a previously overlooked wide receiver has emerged as Mahomes’ favorite weapon, poised to assist him in achieving this goal.

Patrick Mahomes has a new favorite weapon for the 2023 NFL season

Since 2017, the Chiefs have constructed a highly competitive roster around Patrick Mahomes. The quarterback has been supported by exceptional teammates who have aided him in attaining success, progressively enhancing the team’s offense year after year.

Last year, the Chiefs selected Skyy Moore with the 54th-overall pick. Although the receiver didn’t have as much opportunity to contribute during his rookie season as he had hoped, it appears that things will take a different turn for him in the upcoming campaign.

Moore only played 29% of the offensive snaps last season. The receiver caught 22 of 33 passes thrown for only 250 yards. He was unable to celebrate a touchdown in his first season at Kansas, but the team thinks he will have an amazing campaign this year.

“Skyy was one of the higher-targeted receivers,” Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said during minicamp, per The Athletic. “He had close to the most catches. I think he’s taking a good jump. The quarterback trusts him. There’s still a ton of room to climb. He’s so willing, though.”

As for Moore himself, he knows that this year must be very good to prove himself to the Chiefs. “Coming into Year 2, I definitely have the hang of everything, just knowing the playbook, what [Patrick Mahomes] likes, coach Reid likes,” Moore said earlier in June. “I knew what I needed to improve on. I found that out early in the season last year. I’ve been waiting for a long time because I knew what to correct. “I just want to show [Mahomes], ‘If you look this way, you won’t be mad.’ I’m going to be a reliable weapon for him.”