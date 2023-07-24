Arrowhead Stadium is one of the most iconic NFL venues. However, the Kansas City Chiefs could move to a new home soon, as rumors say that the AFC West team could be force to leave in the upcoming days.

The Chiefs are probably the best football franchise nowadays. Led by Patrick Mahomes, the team has dominated the league in recent years, and it seems like this could continue for more seasons.

Kansas City fans are very excited about their team’s current moment, and it is evident in the packed Arrowhead Stadium during home games. However, the club could potentially undergo a massive change and leave this venue, and it appears that the decision may not be up to them.

Report: Chiefs rely on Royals to maintain use of Arrowhead Stadium

Arrowhead Stadium has been the home of the Kansas City Chiefs since 1972. The venue has had several renovations, and now it is the largest sports facility by capacity in the state of Missouri (76,416).

This stadium is part of the Harry S. Truman Sports Complex, in which the Chiefs are co-tenants with the Kansas City Royals. However, the MLB franchise is considering leaving Kauffman Stadium, and the NFL team could be forced to move due to their decision.

Royals owner John Sherman recently said that the club will announce its new ballpark location by “the end of the summer”. If the MLB squad leaves the complex, the Chiefs could also consider to move, but it is not their first option.

“We do feel optimistic about that,” Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt said to reporters Sunday on renovating their stadium. “We spent a couple years studying the structural integrity of the stadium and earlier this year, we preliminarily concluded that GEHA Field at Arrowhead could be renovated and extend the life up to another 25 years.

“We’re working hard behind the scenes to try to get into a position where if the Royals make a decision later this summer — as they said they’re going to do. We’ll be in the position to go with them if they decide to go with a public vote.”

The lease in the Truman Sports Complex lasts until 2031, and Arrowhead Stadium is set to undergo another renovation to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup and make the field playable for soccer.