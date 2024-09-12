Although Christian McCaffrey didn’t play, the San Francisco 49ers looked liked a Super Bowl contender in a 32-19 win over the New York Jets in Week 1. A massive alert for the NFL.

Jordan Mason took over as starting running back and delivered an impressive performance with 147 yards and one touchdown. Furthermore, Brock Purdy showed once again why he is one of the best quarterbacks in the league.

However, in their path to dethrone Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, the 49ers will definitely need McCaffrey. Next Sunday, it’s a very interesting matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.

What is Christian McCaffrey’s injury in 2024?

Christian McCaffrey is dealing with a calf injury and also an Achilles problem since the start of preseason. That’s why the running back was inactive for Monday Night Football facing the New York Jets.

“My mindset every week is I’m going to play. There have been weeks where I’ll go the full week, not even feeling good enough to do the walk-through, and then I wake up and the body’s capable of a lot of cool things. Mentally, I’m always prepared to play. Then, I woke up (on Monday) and it was a group decision. A very tough one. I hate not playing, but I look at it as a chess move and something that hopefully you can benefit from the rest of the season.”

Is Christian McCaffrey going to play in Week 2 against Vikings?

The first move was made by head coach Kyle Shanahan by not putting Christian McCaffrey on Injured Reserve. That’s a crucial sign that the debut for the running back might happen in Week 2. It looks like a game time decision.

“I think when you don’t feel right in practice, there’s a difference between you don’t feel right, but maybe by Sunday you’ll be good to go when you’re working through some stuff and something’s off. My mindset is I’m going to play no matter what I’m going through physically on Wednesday or Thursday practice, and then on game day you’ve got to make a decision.”

