Jonathan Taylor has asked the Indianapolis Colts to be traded. This is another chapter in the latest controversy of running backs and front offices around the league. The ending might not be good at all for the player.

The running back is entering the final year of his rookie contract and wants to be paid. However, the team’s owner, Jim Irsay, had a final answer for Taylor in a message for Albert Breer: “We’re not trading Jonathan…end of discussion. Not now and not in October!”

Now, in a shocking turn of events, an unexpected rule in the NFL might determine the future of Jonathan Taylor. Those glory days of Peyton Manning are long gone and the franchise could enter a historic scandal.

Jonathan Taylor could be ‘punished’ for the entire 2023 season

The situation could be out of control soon at Indianapolis. Taylor doesn’t want to play for the team, but, at least for now, he won’t be traded. In 2024, the running back will become a free agent.

However, according to a report from Mike Chappell, Jonathan Taylor arrived to training camp with a back injury and the consequences could be massive. “Colts considering placing Jonathan Taylor on non-football injury list (NFI), per source. He suffered some type of back injury while working out on own in Arizona. Also still rehabbing from January ankle surgery. Currently on PUP.”

If this is indeed true, the running back can be placed on the non-football injury list because he suffered an injury offsite (Arizona). Here comes the major twist. The Colts would be allowed not to pay him salary at all and his contract will be tolled to 2024.