After Peyton Manning and Andrew Luck walked away from the game, the Indianapolis Colts were never the same in the NFL. The Matt Ryan’s experiment failed and Frank Reich was fired as head coach even after developing a solid defense.

Jeff Saturday arrived as interim coach, but nothing really changed. Now, Shane Steichen, the former offensive coordinator of the Eagles, will be the new man in charge. They believe Anthony Richardson is their future franchise quarterback and already names his as the starter for Week 1.

However, one of their best players wants to be traded. Jonathan Taylor has confirmed the Indianapolis Colts that final decision. It’s another chapter in the latest controversy of running backs and team owners.

Miami Dolphins are interested in Jonathan Taylor

According to a report from Stephen Holder, the Indianapolis Colts have established next Tuesday as the deadline to make a trade for Jonathan Taylor. If the player doesn’t find the ideal package in return, he’ll have to stay with the team.

Furthermore, after the Colts gave permission to Taylor, six teams have already inquired about the situation and two of them did present an offer to Indianapolis’ front office. However, at the moment, no deal is in place.

The Miami Dolphins are one of those teams asking for Jonathan Taylor. Omar Kelly confirmed they made an offer to the Colts and are willing to pay the running back his desired salary of at least $12 million per season.

The big problem is Indianapolis will be looking for a first-round draft pick in exchange (or something of that value). It’s important to remember that Taylor will become a free agent in 2024. It’s the last chance for the Colts to get something in return.