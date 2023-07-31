According to many reports, Jonathan Taylor has requested a trade from the Indianapolis Colts. Jim Irsay, the team’s owner, had an immediate answer after the controversy started “We’re not trading Jonathan…end of discussion. Not now and not in October!”

Then, a report from Mike Chappell ignited the scandal. “Colts considering placing Jonathan Taylor on non-football injury list (NFI), per source. He suffered some type of back injury while working out on own in Arizona. Also still rehabbing from January ankle surgery. Currently on PUP.”

Now, considering there might be huge consequences for the running back, Jonathan Taylor spoke publicly about the biggest topic in the NFL. The details are amazing.

Jonathan Taylor answers the Indianapolis Colts

If that report is true, Jonathan Taylor can be placed by Indianapolis in the non-football injury list because he suffered the injury offsite (in this case, Arizona). The Colts won’t pay him salary in 2023 at all and his contract will be tolled to 2024.

When that possibility became public, the star player went to Twitter and clarified everything. “1) Never had a back pain. 2)Never reported back pain. Not sure who ‘sources’ are, but find new ones”

The big question is who’s lying. Right now, the situation is out of control. Taylor doesn’t want to play for the team, but he won’t be traded. In 2024, the running back will become a free agent. If this is a campaign to put pressure on the player, there’s a lot yet to be seen.