Chase Young is definitely a very dominant defensive end, and the Washington Commanders really need him on the field each game. Unfortunately, the team has now received a concerning update about the player’s injury ahead of the 2023 NFL season.

Three years ago, the Commanders had the opportunity to select one of the best defensive players of the 2020 NFL Draft class. With the 2nd overall pick, they chose Chase Young, who has become one of their main leaders.

Last season, the Commanders came close to securing a spot in the playoffs but fell short of their goal. Now, they have a real chance to advance as a Wild Card team, but they need Chase Young available to achieve their objective.

Chase Young’s injury: Will the defensive end be ready for Week 1?

The Commanders are facing a huge challenge for the 2023 season. The team has been unable to make it to playoffs since 2020, the first season they had Chase Young in the team, and they want to return this year.

Unfortunately, the Commanders may not have Chase Young available for the beginning of the upcoming campaign. The defensive end has not been cleared for contact after sustaining a stinger during the preseason. He’s expected to meet with a doctor in the next days to see if he could play in Week 1 against the Arizona Cardinals.

Ron Rivera, the team’s head coach, mentioned that Young is currently doing ‘everything we need him to do’ as he prepares for the opener. The last two years have been tough for the defensive end as he has struggled to stay healthy enough to complete each season.