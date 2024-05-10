Jayden Daniels, who was selected with the 2nd overall pick by the Washington Commanders, has received a massive update on his potential ban from the NFL.

Jayden Daniels has found himself in serious trouble. The rookie quarterback confirmed that he placed a bet on the NFL, a clear violation of the gambling policy. Now, the player for the Washington Commanders has received major update on his potential ban from the league.

In recent years, numerous football players have faced severe consequences for violating the NFL’s gambling policy. Most recently, Calvin Ridley was suspended for one year from the league for betting on games, a practice strictly prohibited.

Now, it’s Jayden Daniels’ turn to be in the spotlight regarding this matter. The former LSU player blatantly admitted to betting on the NFL, jeopardizing the start of his professional career.

Jayden Daniels receives important update about his potential NFL ban

In the 2024 NFL Draft, the Commanders decided to use their 2nd overall pick to select Jayden Daniels. The quarterback was regarded as a top prospect at his position, and Washington didn’t hesitate to add him to its roster this year.

Unfortunately, Washington received troubling news this week. Jayden Daniels admitted to placing bets with Giants WR Malik Nabers on who would win the Offensive Rookie of the Year, setting off alarm bells for the Commanders.

According to the NFL’s gambling policy, players are prohibited from placing bets on anything related to the league. This includes not only sportsbooks but also betting between members of the league.

Once this information came to light, several reports suggested that Jayden Daniels and Malik Nabers could face bans from the NFL. However, the latest update may have resolved this problematic situation for both players.

Malik Nabers, former LSU teammate of Jayden Daniels

On Friday, Nabers revealed that the bet with Daniels no longer exists. “I’m educated now that I got here about sports betting and gambling. We called the bet off,” the wide receiver said on Friday. “It was just another brother pushing another brother to try to get to success. That’s all it was.”

Will the NFL investigate Jayden Daniels and Malik Nabers on other potential bets?

Even though the bet between Malik Nabers and Jayden Daniels is off, the NFL could still investigate both players. This situation has garnered widespread attention, and the league aims to avoid compromising the integrity of the sport.

In recent years, the league has suspended several players who have placed bets, either personally or through a third party, on NFL games. This is a measure to ensure that the league can continue to provide an authentic experience for fans.