The Dallas Cowboys gave a massive update on CeeDee Lamb ahead of their Week 7 game against the Washington Commanders.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

CeeDee Lamb wide receiver of the Dallas Cowboys
© Mitchell Leff/Getty ImagesCeeDee Lamb wide receiver of the Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys could get a massive boost this week if CeeDee Lamb’s return from his ankle injury is confirmed. This was head coach Brian Schottenheimer’s response when asked what he needed to see from the wide receiver in practice for him to play against the Washington Commanders.

“If he’s breathing, I’d feel pretty good. Honestly. No, I mean, CeeDee knows how to play football. If he runs around and catches a pass or two, I’m good. We’re excited that he’s trending to play. We’ll be smart about what we do with him.”

Dak Prescott is the leader of one of the best offenses in the NFL, despite losing Lamb in Week 3. Since then, George Pickens took over as No. 1 wide receiver with impressive performances. Now, if CeeDee is ready, that 1-2 punch could be unstoppable, considering the level shown by their quarterback.

Who got injured with Dallas Cowboys?

CeeDee Lamb, KaVontae Turpin, and Tyler Booker were injured with the Dallas Cowboys, but all three players could return for next Sunday’s crucial game against Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders.

What has already been confirmed is the season-long absence of running back Miles Sanders, which represents a tough blow to the depth chart and places greater responsibility on Javonte Williams.

Who is Cowboys’ No.1 wide receiver?

CeeDee Lamb is the No. 1 wide receiver for the Dallas Cowboys if his return to face Washington is confirmed. Although George Pickens has had outstanding performances, Lamb’s return would move Pickens to the No. 2 spot.

