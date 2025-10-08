Jerry Jones is still on his quest to prove that his doubters were wrong when he traded Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers. The Dallas Cowboys have shown clear signs that they can compete, and with a 2-2 record, they remain in contention in the NFC East behind the Eagles and the Commanders.

Additionally, Dak Prescott is an early candidate to win the MVP award after a sensational start to the 2025 season: 1,356 yards, 10 touchdowns, and only 3 interceptions. Once Dallas gets CeeDee Lamb back, the offense could become unstoppable.

However, the biggest weakness of Brian Schottenheimer’s team is the defense, which is ranked among the worst in the NFL. For that reason, before the famous trade deadline, Jones could pull off a surprise move.

Will the Cowboys make a trade soon?

Jerry Jones confirmed that the Dallas Cowboys are ready to make a trade before the deadline if the right circumstances arise. His surprising statement came during an interview with 105.3 The Fan.

“I think that old sign of ‘Open for business’ is there. We are continually looking as we go on into this season. Teams will position themselves where they basically feel like less of a contender because of the losses or because of circumstances on their team. That’s when you’ll see sometimes better players that are available because the team has decided to start redoing some things. There’s opportunity there and yes, we’re in a position to improve our team if we get an opportunity to.”

