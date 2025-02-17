The Dallas Cowboys are definitely looking to solidify their path in the NFL, which is why Jerry Jones made a 180-degree turn for the upcoming season. New head coach, new coordinators, and the same goal: to return to the spotlight. Micah Parsons, one of the team’s stars, didn’t hide his emotions when facing constant changes in the franchise year after year.

In recent comments to the Cowboys’ official website, the talented linebacker openly expressed his noticeable frustration about having to adjust once again to a new defensive coordinator, although he also clarified that it’s something all professional players in the league have to deal with.

“It’s just learning a new system and getting another coach’s adjustments to how I like to play, what I like to do… and implicate me,” Parsons said last week. “Obviously, it is challenging with a third [defensive coordinator] and [another change] is obviously not the greatest thing in the world but, I mean, that’s part of being a pro. You’ve got to make adjustments.”

The arrival of Brian Schottenheimer as the new head coach of Dallas came alongside a new defensive coordinator for the franchise: former Chicago Bears head coach, Matt Eberflus. From now on, Parsons and his teammates will have to face this new challenge once again, with a new coordinator.

Head coach Matt Eberflus of the Chicago Bears reacts on the sidelines during the NFL game at State Farm Stadium on November 03, 2024 in Glendale, Arizona. The Cardinals defeated the Bears 29-9.

On his part, Eberflus didn’t come off the best season in Chicago, where high expectations were placed on what he could achieve with Caleb Williams as the leader on the field. Unfortunately for the Bears, the final result was a disappointing last place in the NFC North.

Jerry Jones’ powerful message to Dak Prescott about the Super Bowl

Last season for the Cowboys definitely did not meet the set expectations, making it a disappointing conclusion. Jerry Jones is still betting on Dak Prescott to lead the team to the Super Bowl this year, and he made sure to send a clear message about it.

“We all play for the Super Bowl. I wouldn’t have made Dak the highest paid player in the NFL had I not thought we were ready to win now. I’m very disappointed that we didn’t have a successful season this year, but I also believe that our coach can win now,” Jones said via Sky Sports.

Jerry Jones, the owner of the Dallas Cowboys

Jones expressed his confidence in Schottenheimer’s work

Several years have passed since the Dallas Cowboys’ last appearance in a Super Bowl, which is why patience is starting to wear thin, especially with fans demanding championships. Jerry Jones decided to bring in Brian Schottenheimer as the new head coach, a familiar face to the franchise, and revealed the reasons behind his decision.

“One of the reasons why I made him the coach is because of his continuity with our players and, if you will, with Dak and the receivers and all the other parts of our team. So, I think we’ve got the makings of a fresh, energetic, first time coach with one that has actually been there for 25 years,” Jones stated to the press.