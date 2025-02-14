NFL News: Micah Parsons breaks silence on Cowboys contract talks with bold admission to Jerry Jones

Micah Parsons‘ contract extension talks with the Dallas Cowboys have begun, and the 25-year-old linebacker gave an update on the negotiations, including a resounding message to owner Jerry Jones. The NFL offseason kicked off just a few days ago, and another chapter has been added to this novel.

The Cowboys began the year by resolving the most pressing issue, which was who would be the head coach for the 2025 NFL season. After the departure of Mike McCarthy, Jones decided to promote Brian Schottenheimer to the position. Now the focus is on strengthening the roster for next season.

Like the rest of the Dallas roster, Parsons did not have his best season. The Cowboys were left out of the playoffs in a disappointing year, and at the same time, the former Penn State player is currently under the rookie contract he signed after being selected in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Parsons’ message to Jones and the Cowboys about his contract

“I really have a lot of respect for Jerry. We have great conversations all the time. There’s definitely a plan in place, but we’ll just see how everything plays out. There’s been no progress yet, but I’m pretty confident that something will happen, so we’ll see,” Parsons told DallasCowboys.com, breaking his silence and giving an update on his contract talks.

In April 2024, the Cowboys activated the fifth-year option on Parsons’ contract, extending it through the 2025 season. This option carries a salary of approximately $21 million for Parsons next season. The problem in Dallas is that there is not much room under the salary cap to upgrade the deal. Last December, the 25-year-old linebacker said he would be a “Cowboy for life.

Parsons sends wake-up call to Cowboys in offseason

In addition to giving an update on his contract negotiations, Parsons took the opportunity to send a message to Jones that the Cowboys need to be more aggressive in the offseason and strengthen the team after a disappointing season. “I don’t wanna sit back and just watch other people build and build and build and we stay the same, so we definitely need some call to action,” he said, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport.