NFL News: Micah Parsons reveals what he would do to bring Myles Garrett to the Cowboys

Myles Garrett’s name has been circulating in trade speculation, and one of the players eager to bring him in is Micah Parsons, who recently admitted he’d be willing to make a big move to get him on the Cowboys.

By Richard Tovar

Micah Parsons linebacker of the Dallas Cowboys
© Tim Nwachukwu/Getty ImagesMicah Parsons linebacker of the Dallas Cowboys

Micah Parsons knows the Dallas Cowboys need all the help they can get, especially as they undergo major changes, including a new coaching staff. But beyond coaching, they also need players, and Parsons believes Myles Garrett could be the perfect addition to bolster the defense—though it would require a sacrifice he’s willing to make.

Speaking with Bryant McFadden, Parsons revealed he’d be 100% open to taking a pay cut if it meant Garrett could join the Cowboys’ defensive line next season. However, he acknowledged the financial challenge, saying, “I would like to see him in Dallas, I don’t know if we got the money for him.”

Garrett currently has a base salary of just over $1.2 million and remains under contract through the 2026 season. While Parsons is eager to make it work, he also knows Garrett will eventually negotiate a new deal, wondering, “But would he take less too?”

