Odell Beckham Jr.'s return is very close. The wide receiver should be able to play before the 2022 ends, so several teams are trying to sign him as soon as possible. Now, the Cowboys have openly asked him to join them and win the Super Bowl this year together.

A long time has passed since Dallas made a trip to the Super Bowl. Year after year, their fans are hopeful that they finally succeed, but it seems like there's still something missing that doesn't allow them to.

With Dak Prescott back and Ezekiel Elliott near to be healthy again, the Cowboys are looking to build an even stronger defense. Now, the team has sent a message to Odell beckham Jr. in order to convince the wide receiver to join them this season.

Cowboys players ask Odell Beckham Jr. to help them go to the Super Bowl

It seems like Cowboys are desperate to fight for the championship this year. Their players are looking forward to succeed and go to the Super Bowl, so even they are working for the front office as recruitants.

Micah Parsons, linebacker, has adressed Odell Beckham Jr.'s rumors with a bold statement. The 2021 first-round pick sent a message to the wide receiver in order to convince him to join the Lonely Star.

"If the guy (Odell Beckham Jr.) on the market is talking about he wants to play and he wants to win games, then s---, me too," Parsons said via the Fort Worth Star-Telegram's Clarence Hill Jr. "I want to win it (Super Bowl) just as bad as you do. If you want to win games, come win games over here. Help us get to that bowl that you want. I want it."

Micah Parsons is not the only Cowboys player who wants Beckham Jr. in the roster. "We want him," Ezekiel Elliott said. "We want OBJ," added the running back.

As time goes by, OBJ's return is still uncertain. The wide receiver is working on his torn ACL rehab and is set to return before the year ends, which could help the Cowboys in the final part of the regular season.