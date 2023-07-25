The Dallas Cowboys are striving to have a remarkable year. After not succeeding last season, the team’s front office is making significant changes to the roster. They have now signed an elite cornerback to a lucrative 5-year deal to improve their defense.

Last year, Dallas was seen as a true candidate to win the Super Bowl LVII. However, they fell short from the expectations and were eliminated by the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional round.

That elimination really harmed the Cowboys. The NFC East squad doesn’t want to live the same situation this year, and they have been adding a lot of new players this offseason to avoid another disappointment this season.

Cowboys sign top defensive player to a lucrative 5-year deal

Pressure is on the Dallas Cowboys nowadays. In recent years, they have been seen as one of the best teams in the league, but their performances have not lived up to those expectations.

During this offseason, the club has made a lot of changes, trying to improve every line. Now, they have decided to sign an elite cornerback to a lucrative deal to bolster their defense in the upcoming years.

The Cowboys reached an agreement with CB Trevon Diggs for a 5-year, $97 million contract extension that can become worth up to $104 million in incentives. NFL Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported the news on Tuesday.

Diggs, 24, was entering the fourth year of his rookie contract. He is a two-time Pro Bowler and one-time All-Pro, having 17 interceptions and scoring two defensive touchdowns in his three seasons as part of the Cowboys’ secondary.