The Dallas Cowboys and Jerry Jones haven’t won a Super Bowl since they defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers in 1996. Last season, the team failed once more in the playoffs against the San Francisco 49ers.

In the near future, the problem for the Cowboys will be the NFC East. The Philadelphia Eagles have one of the best rosters in football and the Giants are on a tremendous rebuilding process with Brian Daboll. They’ve already locked key pieces like Saquon Barkley and Andrew Thomas.

That’s why the Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott have no margin of error. Now, in terrible news at training camp, they just lost a key player of their defense. The consequences might be huge.

Donovan Wilson could be out many weeks with Cowboys because of injury

According to a report from ESPN, Donovan Wilson could be out from four to six weeks after he suffered a right calf injury during practice. The safety will likely miss all the preseason games and is now questionable for the Cowboys’ opener against the Giants on September 10.

Last year, Wilson was one of the most consistent players for Dallas as he participated all 17 games and led the team with 108 tackles. Furthermore, Jones racked five sacks and two forced fumbles.

As a consequence, Jerry Jones rewarded him with a three-year, $21 million contract. At the moment, the Dallas Cowboys are confident the safety would be ready for next season.