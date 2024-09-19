Trending topics:
NFL News: Dallas Cowboys give big injury update about CeeDee Lamb before game against Ravens

The Dallas Cowboys are uncertain about CeeDee Lamb and his status for the game against the Baltimore Ravens.

CeeDee Lamb wide receiver of the Dallas Cowboys
© Mitchell Leff/Getty ImagesCeeDee Lamb wide receiver of the Dallas Cowboys

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

The Dallas Cowboys are in a very tough spot following a shocking loss against the Saints. After CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott got big contract extensions, it was supposed to be a defining season for America’s Team.

However, the Cowboys showed the same problems which led to an early elimination facing the Green Bay Packers in the 2023 playoffs. Now, there’s no more margin of error with a brutal schedule.

In Week 3, the NFL has a blockbuster matchup ready when Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens visit Arlington. Before that game, a star player for Dallas has an uncertain status.

Is CeeDee Lamb out for Week 3 with Dallas Cowboys?

CeeDee Lamb returned to practice with the Dallas Cowboys and, even with that ankle injury, the wide receiver is expected to play against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3.

During Thursday’s press conference, one reporter asked Mike McCarthy if he was worried about the status of CeeDee lamb and Trevon Diggs. The head coach had a very clear answer. “I’m not highly concerned there.”

