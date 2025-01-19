Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes have a serious chance of making the Super Bowl again. Thanks to their win over the Houston Texans in the Divisional Round of the 2025 NFL playoffs, the Kansas City Chiefs only need another victory to book a place in New Orleans.

It was definitely a great night for everyone in Kansas City, but Mahomes knows it was particularly special for Reid, who reached an impressive 300 career wins as head coach considering regular season and playoff games.

Therefore, the quarterback made sure to give the coach his flowers for everything they’ve achieved together so far. Still, Mahomes also revealed an important warning he gave Reid: the Chiefs need two more wins in the 2025 NFL playoffs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“He’s just a great person. More than a great coach, he’s just a great person, and guys want to play for a guy like that. He’s been so instrumental in making me who I am. I owe him a lot – pretty much all – of my success. I told him we need to get to 302, though, for this year and then we worry about next year;” Mahomes said in his postgame press conference.

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs talks with head coach Andy Reid before Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Advertisement

Mahomes, Reid looking for another Super Bowl appearance with Chiefs

Mahomes has gotten used to getting past the Divisional Round at this point. The Chiefs, in fact, have made at least the AFC Championship Game in all of Mahomes’ seven years as their starting quarterback.

Advertisement

see also Andy Reid on losing key Chiefs piece to NFL rival amid Super Bowl push: 'He's now the enemy, but we're glad'

Four of those campaigns ended with a Super Bowl appearance. Reid and company lifted the Vince Lombardi trophy three times in the last five years, with only Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers beating Mahomes’ Chiefs in a Super Bowl (2021).

Advertisement

Curiously, Brady was also the first to beat Mahomes in a playoff game when the New England Patriots gained the upper hand in the 2019 AFC Championship Game. Three years later, Joe Burrow became the second quarterback to defeat Mahomes in the postseason when he led the Cincinnati Bengals to Super Bowl LVI.

Now, the Chiefs will be looking to make the Super Bowl for the fifth time in Mahomes’ seven years at the helm of the offense. Their opponent will be the Baltimore Ravens or the Buffalo Bills, two teams that they’ve already beaten in previous playoff campaigns.

Advertisement