NFL News: Dallas Cowboys player sparks big controversy accusing them of fake injury report

The Dallas Cowboys are facing another controversy with one of their recent signings.

Jordan Phillips defensive tackle of the Dallas Cowboys
© Mike Stobe/Getty ImagesJordan Phillips defensive tackle of the Dallas Cowboys

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

The Dallas Cowboys suffered a crushing 44-19 loss against the New Orleans Saints in Week 2 and, as a consequence, the debate has started about being Super Bowl contenders or mere pretenders with Dak Prescott as quarterback.

After a convincing win in the opener at Cleveland, no one expected such a downfall facing Derek Carr and Alvin Kamara. Now, the Cowboys have to get ready for Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens.

However, in a very controversial story in the NFL, one player has publicly denounced that the team’s front office and the coaching staff sent him to Injured Reserve without a valid reason.

Who’s injured with Cowboys?

The Dallas Cowboys and head coach Mike McCarthy confirmed that Jordan Phillips is going on Injured Reserve because of a wrist problem. In fact, they immediately made a move by signing Carlos Watkins.

The big problem is that, just a few minutes later, Phillips said he has no wrist injury at all hinting that the Cowboys put him away for other reasons. This was the report by Clarence Hill.

“Cowboys DT Jordan Philips said he is going on injured reserve but there is nothing wrong with his wrist. He said his wrist is fine. It is what it is. He has to accept the decision of the organization.”

When the player was asked about the situation, Phillips was absolutely surprised because, after going to IR, he is officially out at least four weeks. “Yeah, I’m on IR. That’s a question for them. Yes. My wrist is good. It is what it is, I guess.”

