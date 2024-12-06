The Dallas Cowboys started the 2024 season with very high hopes about winning the Super Bowl. However, especially because of injuries, they got a big reality check.

The construction of the roster wasn’t strong enough to overcome the absence of names like Dak Prescott, DeMarcus Lawrence, DaRon Bland or Micah Parsons. That’s why, in the middle part of their schedule, they looked like one of the worst teams in the NFL.

Even in this complicated scenario, Mike McCarthy and his players were resilient and got two crucial wins over the Commanders and Giants to stay alive. The problem is that they just received a massive hit to their aspirations.

Who is injured on the Dallas Cowboys right now?

Zack Martin is out for the rest of the season with the Dallas Cowboys after a right ankle injury. The guard will require surgery sparking big questions about his future in the NFL as a 34-year old veteran.

“It is smart to get this thing fixed and get healthy. It didn’t respond very well to different treatments (ankle). After not responding to some of the treatment we did the last couple of weeks that I’ve done in the past that have really helped me, to not get that kind of response that I was looking for, and being able to be who I am on the field was a big part of it. We just came to the decision that, hey, it’s time to get this thing fixed and move forward.”

Will Zack Martin retire?

Zack Martin is not thinking about retirement yet, but, he also emphasized this surgery and the recovery process will undoubtedly determine his future in the NFL. If everything goes well, the star is ready to keep going.

“This is not the time to have those discussions. This is all I’ll say about that: It’s a tough situation, and the most important thing on my mind is getting healthy and then having those conversations down the road. But first and foremost, I want to get healthy and then maybe those conversations are a little bit easier. I’m focused on getting healthy. I think those decisions will be a little clearer when I get my body healthy and see what the future holds for me.”