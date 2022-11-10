The Cowboys front office might be wondering whether making one last move before the postseason to boost their Super Bowl aspirations. If you ask Dak Prescott, he’s all in.

The Cowboys have started the 2022 NFL season on the right foot. Even with star quarterback Dak Prescott injured for weeks, backup Cooper Rush managed to get wins and Dallas now has a 6-2 record.

But it’s safe to say it could do even better. Right now, the 8-0 Philadelphia Eagles are in control of the division, with the Cowboys sitting in second place of the NFC East. Does the front office need to make one last move to increase their Super Bowl hopes?

Many seem to believe so. The Cowboys have been struggling at the passing game, which is why they reportedly have a wide receiver in mind – and Prescott fully supports his arrival.

NFL Rumors: Dak Prescott wants Odell Beckham Jr. at Cowboys

“Any time you have a chance to add a talent like that and knowing Odell, knowing his resume, it’s exciting,” Prescott told reporters, via Ed Werder of ESPN. “But understanding it’s also a business and I’m sure there’s 31 other teams that would like to add him as well.”

Odell Beckham Jr. remains a free agent after suffering a knee injury in the 2022 Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams. With his return to the field drawing nearer, the Cowboys have been heavily linked with the 3x Pro Bowl WR.

CeeDee Lamb, Ezekiel Elliott also persuade Beckham to join Dallas

While Beckham mentioned the Cowboys as one of his favorite landing spots, everyone in Dallas seems to want him. While team owner Jerry Jones made that clear, WR CeeDee Lamb and RB Ezekiel Elliott also declared their interest in having Beckham as teammate.

“That’s my boy. I’m a fan of Odell. Why wouldn’t you want to add more firepower to the offense? I feel like we had three No. 1 WRs my rookie year. Why not get back to that?” Lamb said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic.

“We know what type of player Odell is,” Elliott said. “We know how explosive he can be and what he could bring to this offense. It would be great to get him down here in Dallas. … He would definitely fit in this locker room. We want OBJ.”

The Cowboys might be an interesting destination for Beckham, but they’re certainly not the only team interested in him. The Giants, Packers, and the Rams also want Beckham. We’ll have to wait and see where he ends up.