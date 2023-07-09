DeAndre Hopkins waiting for the best opportunity in front of him to choose his next team. Amid all the rumors surrounding the wide receiver, he has recently received an ‘aggressive’ contract offer that could potentially end his days as free agent.

The whole NFL is waiting for DeAndre Hopkins’ big announcement. The wide receiver was recently released by the Arizona Cardinals, and now he’s testing the free-agency market for the first time in his career.

Several reports suggest that the 31-year-old receiver is poised to choose his next landing spot soon. Now, one of the teams interested in him has sent him an ‘aggressive’ offer that could entice him to sign with them.

Report: DeAndre Hopkins receives ‘aggressive’ offer from AFC team

Summer is here, and DeAndre Hopkins is running out of time to choose his next team. Clubs are already preparing for the 2023 NFL season, and the interested squads must determine if they will have another wide receiver this year or not.

The former Cardinals player is trying to receive several offers in order to see which one is the best. According to reports, at least five teams are interested in his services, and one of those has made an ‘aggresive’ move to sign him.

According to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, the Tennessee Titans have reportedly sent DeAndre Hopkins an ‘aggressive’ contract offer. Being aware of the fierce competition, the AFC South team has prepared a lucrative deal that could prove highly attractive to the free agent.

This would be the second offer that Hopkins receives. According to reports, the New England Patriots have also made him a proposal, but it seems like he is willing to wait until the end to pick the best one.