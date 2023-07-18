Even though the New England Patriots were turned down by DeAndre Hopkins, not everything is lost for the AFC East team. Now, they are set to sign an elite player, one who could bolster their offense for the 2023 NFL season.

The Patriots received some really bad news this week. Despite their interest in signing DeAndre Hopkins, the wide receiver decided to join with the Tennessee Titans instead, as their offer matched his salary expectations.

Hopkins’ announcement was not well received by New England. The Patriots were confident they would sign the wideout for the upcoming campaign, but now they have shifted their efforts towards adding another elite player to support Mac Jones.

Oddsmakers now see the Patriots as favorites to land an elite player

New England is still looking for players to help Mac Jones succeed this year. They wanted to give the quarterback a top wideout like DeAndre Hopkins, but the 31-year-old preferred to join the Titans due to the guaranteed money they offered to him.

However, all hope is not lost for the Patriots. Bill Belichick and the team’s front office are still actively pursuing the addition of more weapons for Mac Jones’ offense. It appears that their focus will now shift towards acquiring an elite player.

Oddsmakers now consider the six-time Super Bowl champions as favorites to acquire one of the top free agents available: Dalvin Cook. With Hopkins no longer in the market, the Patriots may show a heightened interest in aggressively pursuing the former Minnesota Vikings player.

According to reports, the Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, and New England are interested in signing the running back. However, Hopkins’ rejection has altered the dynamics, and as a result, the Patriots now have a better chance of enticing the 27-year-old to play at Gillette Stadium this year.