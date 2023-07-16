DeAndre Hopkins was the biggest free agent left in the NFL. After the Arizona Cardinals released him a few months ago, the star wide receiver became the missing piece for many teams wishing to reach the Super Bowl.

Hopkins was drafted by the Houston Texans in 2013 and has been named five times to the Pro Bowl. In 2020, DeAndre was traded to the Cardinals to form an explosive tandem with quarterback Kyler Murray. Two years later, he got a six-game suspension and things were never the same.

Now, DeAndre Hopkins has finally chosen his next team. Though the New England Patriots, the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills seemed like the strongest candidates, the final decision just surprised the entire NFL.

DeAndre Hopkins will be new player of the Tennessee Titans

According to a report from Doug Kyed, DeAndre Hopkins will sign a two-year contract with the Tennessee Titans. It’s a shocking move for the wide receiver who is still looking to win a Super Bowl.

It’s true the Titans have a great head coach in Mike Vrabel and one of the best offensive players in the NFL with running back Derrick Henry. However, the quarterback situation is a total mystery.

Ryan Tannehill might have an advantage to be the starter as a veteran, but recent information points out Malik Willis has been sensational prior to his second season in the league. Furthermore, the Titans just drafted Will Levis of Kentucky as their future franchise quarterback.

Hopkins is taking a huge risk choosing this depth chart over star quarterbacks in the AFC such as Patrick Mahomes or Josh Allen. Though many experts believed the Chiefs and Bills gave him the best shot at a ring, this move just caught everyone by surprise.