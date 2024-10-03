Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Dak Prescott, Cowboys at risk of losing star CB ahead of Steelers showdown

Dak Prescott could face issues with his defensive line heading into the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. A key member of the Dallas Cowboys' secondary is expected to be unavailable.

Quarterback Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys leaves the field after a loss against the Baltimore Ravens at AT&T Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Arlington, Texas.
Quarterback Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys leaves the field after a loss against the Baltimore Ravens at AT&T Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Arlington, Texas.

By Richard Tovar

The Dallas Cowboys are gearing up for their Week 5 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. It’s another road matchup for Dak Prescott and his teammates, but they could be without a crucial member of their secondary.

Cornerback Trevon Diggs has landed on the injury report as of Thursday, October 3, with an ankle injury. This raises concerns, as Diggs has been a consistent presence, playing in all four games of the 2024 NFL season.

In his most recent outing, Diggs didn’t report any injuries, but his performance was underwhelming. Against the Giants, he recorded just two tackles, a sharp decline from his previous average of 5.33 tackles per game since Week 3.

If Diggs is unable to suit up against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 5, the Cowboys have a backup plan. According to the depth chart, Andrew Booth Jr. is likely to step in. Booth played in Week 4 against the Giants, where he notched four tackles.

Cowboys in the 2024 NFL season

As for the Cowboys’ 2024 season, they find themselves in a relatively decent position with a 2-2 record. Their hard-fought 20-15 win over the New York Giants helped snap a two-game losing streak, which included defeats to the Saints (19-44) and Ravens (25-28).

The Cowboys’ defense has struggled, allowing an average of 26 points per game and giving up 583 rushing yards so far this season, one of their biggest weaknesses alongside the 838 net passing yards they’ve allowed.

richard tovar
Richard Tovar

Richard "Richie" Tovar is a bilingual sports writer with over 13 years of experience and a bachelor's degree in statistics.

