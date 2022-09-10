The Tennessee Titans could be in for a long season. However, superstar RB Derrick Henry still has faith in his ability to carry the load.

Tennessee Titans superstar Derrick Henry was a strong MVP candidate during the 2020 NFL season, earning Offensive Player of the Year honors after rushing for 2,027 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Henry was a bit of a late bloomer, but he became the most unstoppable force in the league once he broke out. However, he's coming off missing half of last season with an injury, and given his size and position, some question his ability to go back to his old-dominant self.

That's why the Alabama product is looking forward to taking the field for Week 1. He's eager to prove that he's still the best running back in the National Football League and silence his doubters once and for all.

NFL News: Derrick Henry Is 'Hungry' To Take The Field, Shut Down The Haters

"Everybody is excited, Week One," Henry told the media. "It's back to football, and I'm ready to go. I just take it all in and get ready until that ball is snapped. It is all the feels in Week 1, first game. So, there will be a lot of hype going on but just get ready and get settled in and get ready to play."

"I am just hungry," Henry added. "I can't worry about (what people say). I am just focused on what I need to do. I am hungry, and I am ready to go. I want to get better and I want to help my teammates get better. I am focused on Sunday."

He's Not Going Anywhere

Running backs have become expendable lately and seemingly age in dog years. Henry's entering his seventh season and is already 28 years old. That's why he's looking forward to proving that he can be the exception to that rule, as he wants to play for as long as legends like Adrian Peterson or Frank Gore did:

"Those guys played for a long time," Henry said. "They are like the pedestal as far as running backs playing more than they are expected in recent years. If I can make it through just like those guys. But (I am) just focused on the right now. Those guys set the standard high, and I am just hoping I can live up to it."

There's no doubt that Henry's physical traits make him a treat to watch week in and week out, but that also raises questions about his durability going forward. Hopefully, he'll be able to stay on the field for years to come, as the game is always better when the best are out there.