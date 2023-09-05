It seems like the 2023 NFL season will be different for the Miami Dolphins. They are seen as true contenders to win the upcoming Super Bowl, and they have just added a new wide receiver to help Tua Tagovailoa with this quest.

The AFC East promises to be highly intriguing this year, with Aaron Rodgers signing with the New York Jets and the Dolphins making significant improvements, giving fans hope for a competitive division title race.

In recent years, Miami’s front office has done a remarkable job to build a highly competitive roster. Now, they have added a new player to bolster their offense and provide support to Tua Tagovailoa.

Tua Tagovailoa welcomes a new wide receiver in the Dolphins

Last year, the Miami Dolphins struck a deal with the Kansas City Chiefs to acquire Tyreek Hill. He quickly became Tua Tagovailoa’s top partner on the field, and now the team aims to further strengthen their wide receiver group.

According to Cameron Wolfe, the Dolphins signed Robbie Chosen Anderson to their practice squad. The wide receiver has played for three teams in his eight-year tenure in the NFL: New York Jets, Carolina Panthers, and Arizona Cardinals.

Of course, this doesn’t mean that he will play for the Dolphins. The wide receiver must prove them that he’s worthy of a contract to participate in the 2023 season to help Tagovailoa achieve success this year.

When did Robbie Anderson chang his name to “Chosen”?

Formerly known as Robby Anderson and Robbie Anderson, the wide receiver added “Chosen” to his name last yea while playing for the Cardinals.