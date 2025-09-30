NFL News: Dolphins bring back familiar face for Tua Tagovailoa to replace Tyreek Hill

Trending topics:
Tua Tagovailoa will have a new key weapon on his team as he welcomes back a familiar face to the Miami Dolphins, following the serious injury to his teammate and main target Tyreek Hill, who will miss the remainder of the 2025 NFL season.

By Ignacio Cairola

© Mike Ehrmann/Getty ImagesTyreek Hill, wide receiver of the Miami Dolphins.

The serious injury to Tyreek Hill has been a major blow for the Miami Dolphins in their bid to improve their results in the 2025 NFL season. After a shaky start, the franchise has made an addition to replace Tua Tagovailoa’s key weapon.

Bringing back a familiar face is a smart decision considering the challenges of making a move this far into the season, with four weeks already gone. In that sense, the Dolphins moved quickly after losing a fundamental piece of their offense.

A 1-3 record leaves Miami in an uncomfortable position early in the current season. Hopes of making a deep playoff run look fragile, especially without Hill as a key weapon for Tagovailoa. Time will tell if the presence of a well-known replacement can make a difference.

Who is the new Dolphins WR?

The Dolphins are expected to sign veteran wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. off the New Orleans Saints’ practice squad, according to NFL insider Tom Pelissero. Wilson played two seasons with Miami (2022-23). Now, after Tyreek Hill’s season-ending knee injury, Wilson is headed back to Miami.

Cedrick Wilson Jr. of the Dolphins, during his stint in the Saints

Wilson Jr.’s career

Cedrick Wilson Jr. was selected in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys. He played in Dallas from 2018 to 2021 before signing with the Miami Dolphins, where he spent the 2022 and 2023 seasons, becoming a valuable option for the franchise.

In 2024, he left Miami to join the New Orleans Saints. Wilson Jr. has totaled 121 receptions, 1,480 yards, and 12 touchdowns in his NFL career. With the Dolphins, he contributed 12 receptions for 136 yards in 2022 and then 22 receptions, 296 yards, and 3 touchdowns in 2023.

Ignacio Cairola
