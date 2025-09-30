Tua Tagovailoa receives strong message from Darren Waller after Dolphins’ dominant win over Jets

The first win of the NFL season finally came for the Miami Dolphins in Week 4, after a great performance by Mike McDaniel‘s team against the New York Jets. The highlight of the day was the outstanding performance by Darren Waller, who returned to play in the league after coming out of retirement, and is shaping up to be a new key offensive weapon for Tua Tagovailoa.

The 27-21 victory carries even more weight considering that during the game, Tyreek Hill was forced to leave the field after a brutal injury that will sideline him for the rest of the season. A tough blow for an offense that had already been struggling in previous games.

Waller’s return to the field was much better than expected, proving to be a key factor in his team’s performance. The former Pro Bowler made it clear to Tua and his teammates that they can rely on him in any situation during the game.

“It’s a lot to process,” Waller said. “Very exciting, just very exciting, just to be out there the whole day. Little bit of fear, little bit of everything, you know? I haven’t really been practicing a ton, haven’t really done a lot with the team, so it’s like, ‘I’ve got to find a way to get back out there and get into a rhythm and just be somebody that this team can rely on and give this team a return on their investment.’”

Darren Waller #83 and Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins.

Waller’s stellar performance

Tight end Darren Waller made a statement in his Miami debut on Monday Night, scoring two touchdowns to help lead the Dolphins to a 27-21 victory over the rival Jets.

Waller, who unretired and was traded to Miami this offseason, quickly became a red-zone threat for Tua Tagovailoa, hauling in a pair of scores—one for 4 yards and another for 9 yards. The veteran finished the night with 3 receptions for 27 yards and the two crucial TDs, a performance that gives the Miami offense a much-needed lift.

Darren Waller #83 of the Miami Dolphins.

Major blow for McDaniel and the Dolphins

In devastating news for the Dolphins, star wide receiver Tyreek Hill will miss the remainder of the 2025 season after suffering a severe knee injury during Monday night’s win over the Jets. Reports confirm the injury is a dislocated knee with multiple torn ligaments, including the ACL. Hill was carted off in the third quarter and is set to undergo surgery, bringing a sudden and heartbreaking end to his campaign.

What’s next for the Dolphins?

With the goal of maintaining the winning streak this NFL season, these are the next games that the Miami Dolphins will face:

@ Carolina Panthers, October 5

vs Los Angeles Chargers, October 12

@ Cleveland Browns, October 19

@ Atlanta Falcons, October 26

vs Baltimore Ravens, October 30