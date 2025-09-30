Dolphins star Tyreek Hill faces potential extended absence following devastating injury

Tyreek Hill exited the field amidst the Miami Dolphins‘ lead early in the second half, smiling and applauding, seemingly unaware of the potential severity of his injury. As he was helped off the field, it was evident something was amiss with his leg, raising concerns that the situation could escalate unfavorably.

Initial reports indicated that he might miss the remainder of the season due to a dislocated knee potentially leading to an ACL tear, according to Dr. Jesse Morse. “It’s likely that 1-3 other major ligaments are also compromised,” Morse detailed on his account, underscoring the severity of the injury.

Dr. Morse further speculated that the injury could be not only season-ending but possibly career-ending. “Season-ending, possibly career-ending, given the fact that he’s going to be 32 in March,” Morse commented on his X account, discussing the grim prospect that Hill may not return to the field as a player.

Historically, NFL records since 2000 do not offer much hope for this type of injury. Players who have endured such setbacks often struggle to return to the field. Ultimately, Hill’s future hinges on his recovery process and whether he can make a comeback even stronger.

Hill’s first words following injury

Today, Hill is set to undergo surgery and, before the procedure, he shared a heartfelt video message with fans. He expressed his emotions regarding the incident that occurred during Monday night’s game against the New York Jets.

“I’m about to head into surgery. Keep me in your prayers. You all have been incredible across the entire NFL; you’ve shown me so much love and support. I’m truly honored, despite the circumstances, but I love you guys and hope to see you soon,” Hill stated.

In light of these developments, the Dolphins will now need to explore alternatives to fill the void left by one of their marquee players. This task will undoubtedly be a formidable challenge, but following their opening victory in the NFL, Miami aims to rally and make a strong comeback in the regular season.

