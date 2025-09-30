NFL News: Tyreek Hill shares latest message after serious injury in Dolphins win vs Jets

Tyreek Hill was at the center of one of the toughest moments to watch in Week 4 of the 2025 NFL season when he suffered a severe knee injury during the Miami Dolphins’ loss to the New York Jets, leaving him facing several months away from the field.

Hill sustained a dislocated knee in the game, and it was reported that he tore multiple ligaments, including the anterior cruciate ligament. The Dolphins wide receiver will undergo surgery and faces a lengthy recovery, which will sideline him for the rest of the season.

There is even speculation that, beyond missing this season, Hill could also miss part of the 2026 NFL campaign. Rumors of a possible trade are now behind him, and Tua Tagovailoa’s key weapon for the Dolphins must now focus on recovery.

Hill’s words after his serious injury

“Thank you all for the prayers, I feel all the love. Here we go,” Hill said from his hospital bed, where he remains under observation while awaiting surgery for his serious injury. The Miami wide receiver expressed his gratitude for the many well-wishes he received just hours after the tough play against the Jets.

Messages for Hill

Many current and former teammates have taken the opportunity to send messages to Hill after his serious injury. Kansas City Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes made a post with this message: “Prayers up man…” Mahomes and Hill played together in Kansas City from 2017 and won the Super Bowl in 2019.

NFL reporter Dov Kleiman also wrote, “Prayers to Tyreek Hill… Praying for him and his family…” on X. Cameron Wolfe, who has also followed Hill’s career, added his perspective on the Dolphins receiver: “Tyreek brings energy & juice to Dolphins. Even thru ups & downs, Miami continued to feed off him in practice/games. Still best player on team.”