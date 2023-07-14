The New York Jets have emerged as perhaps the biggest Super Bowl contender not named Kansas City Chiefs right now. And they could get even stronger in the next couple of weeks.

It’s not a secret that there’s been some mutual interest between them and former Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook, who’s coming off four straight seasons rushing for 1,000+ yards.

However, as much as the Jets would love to have him on board right away, reports by Josh Alper and Mike Florio point out that they’ll likely have to wait until the NFL training camps get underway to get a deal done.

Jets Could Sign Dalvin Cook, But They’ll Have To Wait

“[Cook’s agent, Zac] Hiller said nothing to contradict the notion that the Jets are very interested in Cook, or that Cook is very interested in the Jets,” wrote Florio. “Cook has said he wants to win a Super Bowl, and Hiller’s comments make it very clear that Cook believes he could win one with quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the other great players on the roster.”

“Cook is expected to wait until closer to training camp before making an agreement on where to play during the 2023 season,” added Alper in a separate report.

The Jets will have to hope another team doesn’t enter the race for his services, as last-second injuries could lead someone to overpay for him and lure him away from the Big Apple.