The 2023 NFL season is just around the corner, which means that free agents must choose their next landing spot. Amid all the rumors surrounding Dalvin Cook, it has been reported that the running back has rejected the first offer received, and it came from a Super Bowl LVIII contender.

It seems like a matter of time to see Dalvin Cook in a new jersey. The 27-year-old has been one of the best running backs in the entire league in recent years, having four consecutive seasons with +1,000 rushing yards since 2019.

There’s no doubt that Cook is an elite running back who would enhance any team’s offense. For this reason, he wants to feel valued by receiving a lucrative deal, one that could potentially elevate him to become one of the highest-paid players at his position.

Report: Dalvin Cook has rejected the first offer made by an AFC team

Dalvin Cook is ne of the most talented running backs the league has seen in recent years. He is aware of his value, but he wants to know if the rest of the NFL is conscious of it too.

Even though it seems like a matter of time to see Dalvin Cook with a new team, his decision has not arrived yet. The running back may be seeking to create additional leverage and interest from other clubs, and it seems like he has taken the first step to generate it.

According to ESPN reporter Jeff Darlington, the Miami Dolphins made an offer to Dalvin Cook, but this has been rejected. They are considered as Super Bowl LVIII contenders, which is one aspect the running back is looking for, but it seems like the proposal is not the best.

Rumors suggest that Cook is interested in returning to Florida to join Tua Tagovailoa’s offense. However, he didn’t like the first offer made by the AFC East team and will waitfor a new one to arrive.