It seems like a matter of days to see Dalvin Cook with a new jersey. The free agent is waiting for an attractive offer from a club to play the 2023 NFL season, and it seems like he has selected his favorite team to sign with.

The free agency market still has some very top players available, and Dalvin Cook is one of them. After being released by the Minnesota Vikings, the running back is looking for a team willing to offer him a lucrative contract for the upcoming campaign.

Cook, 27, doesn’t only want a juicy offer. The former Florida State player wants to join a Super Bowl LVIII contender, and he might just have announced where he will land this summer.

Dalvin Cook selects his favorite landing spot for the 2023 NFL season

Running backs have faced huge challenges this offseason. Dalvin Cook was surprisingly released by the Vikings, but that doesn’t mean that he won’t be able to find a new team for the next season.

According to reports, several clubs are interested in signing the four-time Pro Bowler. Cook has not received any offer yet, but he has selected his favorite team to sign with, and it’s one from the AFC East.

“You could pretty much put them at the top,” Cook said about the New York Jets, per CBS Sports HQ. “It’s a great situation for me, to go play with some great guys, especially Aaron Rodgers, with him being such a high-caliber player that he is. So, it’s pretty high.”

There are three teams in that division interested in signing Cook. Dolphins and Patriots are the other two, but it seems like the project of the Jets is more attractive for the elite running back.