NFL News: Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel makes definite decision on starter QB amid Tua Tagovailoa injury

With the injury to Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel made a tough decision in selecting his starting quarterback for the NFL's Week 4 meeting against the Tennessee Titans.

Assembling the team’s lineup is a difficult task for Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel, especially with the continued uncertainty of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s physical status. Replacing such a key position is a challenge that requires a keen eye, especially as the NFL regular season begins to move forward on the calendar.

Tagovailoa suffered his third NFL concussion when he collided with Damar Hamlin in Week 2 against the Buffalo Bills, but has decided to continue playing professional football. However, amid speculation of an early retirement, the quarterback may not be activated from injured reserve until Week 7.

This injury was a fateful moment from which the Dolphins could not recover. A 1-2 record to start the season, with two consecutive losses, forces McDaniel to make a decision without much time to think about meeting the team’s expectations.

To make matters worse, in the tough Week 3 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, backup quarterback Skylar Thompson left the game with a chest injury. His recovery will be day-to-day, which opens the door for another player to fill the central role in the backfield.

Tua Tagovailoa was placed on IR after his third concussion in the NFL

Mike McDaniel decides who will be the starting quarterback against the Titans

The Miami Dolphins know that the game against the Tennessee Titans on Monday Night Football is a great opportunity to break away from the unstable results and win against an opponent that has lost all of its games so far this season.

That is why Mike McDaniel is thinking about Tyler Huntley as the starting quarterback in NFL Week 4. “It’s a possibility, no question,” the Dolphins head coach said. All signs point to the former Baltimore Ravens starting against the Titans at Hard Rock Stadium.

Significant absences for Mike McDaniel’s Dolphins

In addition to the unavailability of Tagovailoa and Thompson, the Dolphins will be without starting left tackle Terron Armstead and cornerback Kendall Fuller, who are also in the concussion protocol. Adding to those absences are uncertainties about running back Raheem Mostert and linebacker David Long, who are minute-by-minute as to whether they will make the team on Monday night.