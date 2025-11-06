Dolphins receive intriguing message from Tua Tagovailoa about his job security

There’s no doubt that what the Miami Dolphins have shown so far falls well short of expectations heading into this NFL season. Tua Tagovailoa has been one of the main targets of criticism for his performance — to the point where many have begun to question his future with the franchise.

In a recent conversation with the media, the quarterback made it clear that his focus is solely on helping his team win games — not on playing to keep his job. Tua was among the players rumored to potentially be heading elsewhere in the near future.

“I wouldn’t say I’m playing to keep my job,” Tagovailoa said, via Alanis Thames of the Associated Press. “I think I’m playing to help our team win every time. I think that’s the objective for every quarterback that’s playing. For every football player that’s playing as well, the objective is ‘how can I help my team win games?’

Advertisement

Advertisement

“So I would say if you’re looking at it in that sense, I would say my performance needs to be better. My performance doesn’t reflect me trying to keep my job because that’s not the standard I’ve been playing [to] all these other years.”

Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins.

Advertisement

Turbulent season for Tua

The Miami Dolphins are once again battling for consistency, and much of that comes down to their quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa. While he still flashes elite accuracy and high completion percentages, his overall stat line has been troubling.

Advertisement

see also Mike McDaniel breaks silence on Jaelan Phillips trade, Chris Grier’s exit, and Tua Tagovailoa’s future with Dolphins

Through nine games, Tagovailoa has racked up a league-high 11 interceptions against 15 passing touchdowns, a turnover rate far exceeding expectations for a franchise QB.

Advertisement

Despite the occasional high-scoring outburst, the crucial turnovers have been a major reason the team has struggled to convert its offensive promise into consistent wins.

Turning the season around

With the mid-season grind fully underway, the Miami Dolphins are looking to right the ship and build momentum for a playoff push. The next few weeks present a critical series of challenges and opportunities, starting with a must-win home clash against the division-rival Buffalo Bills.

Advertisement

Advertisement

After that intense AFC East battle, the team will enjoy a high-profile road trip to Europe, taking on the Washington Commanders in the historic NFL Madrid Game. Following their global appearance, the crucial Bye Week arrives, offering the Dolphins a necessary chance to heal up before the final sprint of the regular season. The team’s commitment to improving ita current record starts now.