Tyreek Hill spoke during Super Bowl week about his future with the Miami Dolphins and all the rumors pointing to a departure. A few weeks ago, Hill said he wanted to leave the team, and on social media, he constantly sends signals to the Kansas City Chiefs for a possible comeback. This is what he said in an interview with Mike Florio.

“I’m in a good space man. I’ve had a conversation with my mom. I had a conversation with my wife. Basically, as a father, you don’t need to put yourself in a situation like that. It doesn’t matter how you feel. You know what I’m saying? Be able to man up because, at the end of the day, you’re a leader of men like your a leader of this team. So, you got to know how to handle yourself in those moments. Take accountability. And I’m taking full accountability of what I said.”

Before the 2024 season, the Dolphins were considered by many experts as favorites in the AFC East over the Buffalo Bills because of their powerful offense. However, Tua Tagovailoa was out for a long time due to a concussion, and that was a key factor in not making the playoffs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What team is Tyreek Hill going to in 2025?

Tyreek Hill has confirmed that he will play with the Miami Dolphins in the 2025 season. This rules out any possibility of the star requesting a blockbuster trade. However, the final decision about his future lies with the team’s front office, considering that the relationship may have been strained by his controversial statements.

“I don’t deserve to say anything like that. The Miami Dolphins, they’re paying me to play and they’ve been very good to me. Why am I going to go out and say some of the things that I said? I fully take it back. I’m going to come back next year, hoping to still be there and bust my tail for the team, for the guys, for the fans and for the whole city. I want to stay with the Dolphins.”

Advertisement