Even though the Miami Dolphins left a lot to be desired in the 2024 NFL season, the front office decided to run things back with Mike McDaniel and Tua Tagovailoa. That doesn’t mean the team will remain unchanged, though.

Tagovailoa is expected to miss one of the Dolphins’ biggest stars in 2025 as safety Jevon Holland believes the team is not leaning toward keeping him next season. And McDaniel’s recent comments suggest that a breakup might be inevitable.

Speaking to the media at the NFL Combine on Tuesday morning, the Dolphins head coach explained that Holland has “earned the right” to test his market in free agency this offseason.

While McDaniel didn’t rule out Holland’s return, he knows that the player’s opportunity to explore the open market means the Dolphins are risking losing him to another competitor.

Jevon Holland #8 of the Miami Dolphins reacts after breaking up a pass against the New York Giants during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium on October 08, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

McDaniel suggests Tua could suffer even bigger loss in Miami for 2025 NFL season

Holland, however, wouldn’t be the only player the Dolphins look ready to lose this summer. McDaniel also revealed that Miami is working as if left tackle Terron Armstead is not coming back, with the 33-year-old still contemplating his future in the NFL.

“He’s going to take his time with his family and loved ones and make that decision because it’s not an easy one,” McDaniel said of Armstead. “But we will be operating as though we’re moving on in that way simply for the execution of free agency and the draft.”

Losing Armstead would be a huge blow for a Dolphins offensive line that already struggled to protect Tagovailoa in the 2024 NFL season. If the veteran tackle decides to hang them up, the next in line to take over would be second-year LT Patrick Paul, who was drafted 55th overall by the Fins in 2024.