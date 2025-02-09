Tyreek Hill admitted during an interview with Mike Florio that he sometimes regrets accepting that blockbuster trade to leave the Kansas City Chiefs for the Miami Dolphins. Since that decision, the star wide receiver has not played in a Super Bowl again.

“You always have thoughts like that. I mean, I’m human. So, at the end of the day, you’re always thinking in the back of your head like: ‘Man, did I make the right decision?’ But at the same time though, the way I was raised, I’m always thinking what God has planned for me in the future and I’m blessed with what I got. I’m blessed with the situation God has put me in.”

It’s important to remember that at the end of the last regular-season game, Hill publicly said he wanted to leave Miami and began sending signals through social media about reuniting with Patrick Mahomes on the Chiefs.

Does Tyreek Hill want to be traded?

During Super Bowl week, Tyreek Hill has publicly stated that he does not want to be traded by the Dolphins, and everything points to Miami keeping him on their roster. However, in that interview with Florio, the player once again hinted at the Chiefs, expressing regret about not being on a contending team.

“I come to the Super Bowl every year and it’s tough for me. I tell my wife, I’m not going to the Super Bowl. It’s tough. I’m still going for the Chiefs. It’s tough for me to just go to the game and just be in this environment and not playing in it. But, at the same time, I got to be mindful of the future I’m trying to build. It sucks not playing. You know how it is as a competitor.”

“I love those guys (Chiefs). I got a lot of respect for them, because the way each and every Sunday that we took the field, we knew that we were going to win games. Every guy on that team works their tail off and I can see why they’re about to three-peat.”