Dolphins HC McDaniel sends clear message to rest of the NFL about Achane and Waddle

The Miami Dolphins are slowly getting their NFL season on track with key victories, including the divisional matchup against the Buffalo Bills. Mike McDaniel’s team found itself in the spotlight this week amid strong rumors of potential trades involving both Jaylen Waddle and De’Von Achane.

Fortunately for the team, these two key players managed to stay in South Florida, repaying the confidence the franchise placed in them. Hard Rock Stadium was the stage for a standout performance from these two offensive stars.

After the game, in which the Dolphins dominated the Bills, coach Mike McDaniel addressed the trade rumors surrounding both Achane and Waddle, stating that he was fully involved in the situation and did everything in his power to keep them on the team.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I’m part of the team that made that decision,” the head coach said via Hussam Patel. He also added: “I’ve never not thought of those dudes as Dolphins.” Fortunately for the head coach, his offensive weapons repaid his trust with a stellar performance against Buffalo.

De’Von Achane with Jaylen Waddle of the Miami Dolphins.

Advertisement

McDaniel’s message is clear and concise for the rest of the league, which made strong pushes to acquire both players, though the Dolphins’ intention is for them to remain in Miami a while longer.

Advertisement

One key player has left

see also When was the last time Josh Allen lost to the Dolphins with the Bills?

In a blockbuster move ahead of the trade deadline, the Philadelphia Eagles have acquired star edge rusher Jaelan Phillips from the Miami Dolphins in exchange for a 2026 third-round pick.

Advertisement

The trade instantly elevates the Eagles’ defensive front, providing a much-needed injection of elite pass-rushing talent. Phillips, who has battled recent injuries but excelled under current Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio in Miami, joins an already formidable line as Philadelphia commits fully to strengthening its trenches for a deep playoff run.

A key divisional win

The Miami Dolphins delivered a stunning and dominant performance on Sunday, emphatically defeating the Buffalo Bills 30-13 at Hard Rock Stadium to finally snap their seven-game losing streak against their AFC East rivals.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The victory was fueled by a huge day from running back De’Von Achane, who amassed 225 total yards and scored two long, decisive rushing touchdowns in the fourth quarter.

The Dolphins’ defense was equally stout, tallying three takeaways and holding the high-powered Bills offense in check until late in the contest, securing a crucial, statement victory for Miami.