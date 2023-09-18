The Miami Dolphins are regarded as one of the best teams in the NFL nowadays. However, their talented roster may face a significant setback in Week 3 as one of the wide receivers in Tua Tagovailoa’s offense might be unavailable for the upcoming game.

Miami’s offense is top-tier. Tua Tagovailoa has really improved in recent years, and the team’s front office has worked intensively to surround the quarterback with talented players for his success.

After several years struggling, it seems like the Dolphins have finally became a competitive team. However, it is crucial that all the players stay healthy in order to fight for the AFC East and get a ticket to the playoffs.

Report: Dolphins’ wide receiver might not play in Week 3 against the Broncos

It has not been easy for the front office of Miami to build a solid roster in recent years. However, it seems like they have finally found the best players to compete for the divisional title, and they are regarded as true contenders to win the upcoming Super Bowl.

In their depth chart, Tyreek Hill is listed as WR1, with Jaylen Waddle behind him. Unfortunately, Tagovailoa might not count with his WR2 for their Week 2 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

At the end of the game against the New England Patriots, Jaylen Waddle suffered a hit in the head. Now, the Dolphins have placed him in the concussion protocol, and his availability in Week 3 is in doubt.

What are the odds for the Miami Dolphins winning the AFC East?

After two weeks of the 2023 NFL season, the Dolphins have a +100 in the odds for winning the AFC East, the best among all the four teams in the division.