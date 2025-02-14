Trending topics:
NFL News: Dolphins made a tough decision about one of Tua Tagovailoa’s key teammates

The Miami Dolphins have begun making roster adjustments, and one of the first players to go is a key teammate of Tua Tagovailoa who was expected to help him in the upcoming season.

By Richard Tovar

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) watches the video board before the start of the second half during the game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, Fla.
© IMAGO / Icon SportswireMiami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) watches the video board before the start of the second half during the game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, Fla.

The Miami Dolphins are looking to streamline their roster ahead of the 2025 season and have made a significant decision to part ways with a running back who, just a couple of seasons ago, scored 18 touchdowns and played a key role in easing the rushing burden on Tua Tagovailoa.

According to Ari Meirov, the Dolphins have released Raheem Mostert, who struggled in 2024 due to injury and managed only two touchdowns—one of his worst statistical seasons in several categories.

By moving on from Mostert, Miami clears $2.9 million in cap space, which could be used to acquire another player to support Tagovailoa next season. Mostert originally joined the Dolphins in 2022, aiming to be a key piece in the team’s push for a Super Bowl.

Richard Tovar

