NFL News: Dolphins made a tough decision about one of Tua Tagovailoa’s key teammates

The Miami Dolphins are looking to streamline their roster ahead of the 2025 season and have made a significant decision to part ways with a running back who, just a couple of seasons ago, scored 18 touchdowns and played a key role in easing the rushing burden on Tua Tagovailoa.

According to Ari Meirov, the Dolphins have released Raheem Mostert, who struggled in 2024 due to injury and managed only two touchdowns—one of his worst statistical seasons in several categories.

By moving on from Mostert, Miami clears $2.9 million in cap space, which could be used to acquire another player to support Tagovailoa next season. Mostert originally joined the Dolphins in 2022, aiming to be a key piece in the team’s push for a Super Bowl.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Developing story…