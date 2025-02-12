NFL News: Dolphins sign former CJ Stroud coach on Texans to help Tua Tagovailoa in 2025

The Miami Dolphins are aiming to contend starting in the 2025 NFL season, with a particular focus on competing in the AFC East. To help Tua Tagovailoa in that effort, they have secured the addition of a coach who previously worked alongside CJ Stroud with the Houston Texans.

Bobby Slowik served as the offensive coordinator for the Texans, and starting next season, he will join Mike McDaniel’s staff with the Dolphins. The two will reunite after having worked together previously with the San Francisco 49ers.

The news was reported by NFL insider Tom Pelissero, who announced via his official X (formerly Twitter) account @TomPelissero the imminent arrival of Slowik to the Dolphins as Senior Passing Game Coordinator.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Former #Texans OC Bobby Slowik is joining the #Dolphins as senior passing game coordinator, per sources. Still only 37, Slowik was a hot head coaching candidate last year after Houston’s instant success. Now, a reunion with former #49ers coworker Mike McDaniel in Miami,” Pelissero stated.

Offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik of the Houston Texans looks on prior to a game against the Chicago Bears at NRG Stadium on September 15, 2024 in Houston, Texas.

Advertisement

Slowik’s work with Stroud

After his time with the San Francisco 49ers, Bobby Slowik joined Houston as the team’s new offensive coordinator in 2023. That same year, CJ Stroud was also selected as the new QB of the team.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Patrick Mahomes gets firm message from Chiefs owner’s wife after Super Bowl loss to Eagles

While the team as a whole didn’t achieve the desired goals, Slowik helped the former Ohio State player reach high levels of play, to the point where he was named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year and also made his first Pro Bowl.

Advertisement

Weaver stays in Miami

Uncertainty began to surround Mike McDaniel‘s staff when Anthony Weaver emerged as a serious candidate for the head coaching position with the New Orleans Saints. Fortunately for the Dolphins, this will not come to pass.

After winning the Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles, the new head coach of the Saints turned out to be Kellen Moore, eliminating the possibility of Weaver heading to New Orleans.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Thus, the defensive coordinator will remain for another year on McDaniel’s staff, which is great news for the Dolphins, as they won’t have to search for an immediate replacement, as would have been the case if he had left for another franchise.