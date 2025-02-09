Dan Marino, a legend of the Miami Dolphins and currently the team’s special advisor, sent a strong message to Tua Tagovailoa. The only way the franchise hopes to win the Super Bowl is if the young quarterback stays healthy. This was his take during a special appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.

“I thought we had a very good football team until we started getting injuries, especially at the end of the year. Tua is our quarterback. He’s going to be our quarterback, but we need to find a way to just keep him healthy, especially at the end of the year when you have to win games to get in the playoffs. That’s, I think, where the focus is going to be.”

The Dolphins looked like championship contenders, but Tua suffered a concussion in Week 2 against the Buffalo Bills. From that point on, the team lost five of its next six games, and despite a strong run when he returned, they fell just one win short of making the playoffs.

Is Tua Tagovailoa retiring from football?

Tua Tagovailoa will not retire from football and will be the starting quarterback for the Miami Dolphins in the 2025 season. In another interview with Mike Florio, Dan Marino admitted that there’s no chance for the team to compete for the Super Bowl if the quarterback isn’t available.

“I really think that because of the injuries and things that happened this year, we didn’t ever got to that point where you could get that edge and you feel like you’re confident enough to win playoff games. And we didn’t. Tua got hurt and, to be honest, if he’s not playing, our chances of winning go way down. So, we just have to find a way to keep people healthy and to continue to grow as a team.”

