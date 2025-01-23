NFL News: Dolphins want to snatch coach from Cowboys to help Tua Tagovailoa

Miami Dolphins are moving quickly to replace former receivers coach Wes Welker, who left after the 2024 NFL season. The organization, whose star quarterback is Tua Tagovailoa, is already considering a member of the Dallas Cowboys coaching staff as a possible replacement.

For the Dolphins, last season was grueling from the start, as Tagovailoa suffered a lengthy injury. Looking ahead to next season, the Miami organization aims to improve its offense, and its target for replacement is on the Cowboys, who are currently without a head coach following Mike McCarthy’s departure.

As for receivers, it is essential to keep the Dolphins‘ most sought-after target on offense, wide receiver Tyreek Hill. The staff moves that determined Welker’s departure leave the field open for the arrival of a new profile to help Tagovailoa. And Miami is already working on it.

Wes Welker’s possible replacement

The Dolphins have interviewed Dallas Cowboys wide receivers coach Robert Prince to replace Welker and take that job in Miami. The information was reported by Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN. Tagovailoa and Hill could soon have help improving their offenses.

Tyreek Hill #10 of the Miami Dolphins reacts after his team’s 20-17 win against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Hard Rock Stadium on September 08, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Prince was an offensive assistant for many years and has been on the Cowboys staff since 2022. McCarthy’s departure could be a major factor in his departure from Dallas. Prince previously worked with the Houston Texans and Detroit Lions.

Tyreek Hill’s comfort, a priority

The Dolphins have made significant changes to Mike McDaniel’s staff in an effort to make star wide receiver Hill more stable after he said he wanted to leave the team at the end of the regular season. Wesler’s departure and Prince’s possible arrival are part of a plan to keep the former Kansas City Chiefs player comfortable.