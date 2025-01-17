Miami Dolphins to play in Spain in 2025: Potential rivals for Tua Tagovailoa's team

Tua Tagovailoa‘s Miami Dolphins are set to make history in 2025, hosting the NFL’s first-ever regular-season game in Spain. This groundbreaking matchup will take place at Madrid’s iconic Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, the home of Real Madrid, showcasing the league’s ongoing efforts to expand its international footprint. By bringing the NFL to new audiences, the league continues to grow the sport while forging deeper connections with fans around the globe.

As part of the NFL’s international strategy, the league has maintained its stance against scheduling divisional games abroad. These matchups are among the most competitive and emotionally charged of the season, and the league prioritizes hosting them in the U.S. to ensure local fan bases can fully immerse themselves in the action.

Spain’s selection as a host country aligns with the NFL’s strategic approach to targeting regions with significant growth potential. With its rich sports culture and an increasing interest in football, Spain provides an ideal environment for the league’s expansion. The Miami Dolphins, holding exclusive marketing rights in Spain, are uniquely positioned to foster lasting connections with local fans, laying the groundwork for sustained growth in the region.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Madrid game is a highlight of the NFL’s broader initiative to strengthen its global presence. In 2025, the league will feature a record eight international games, reflecting a commitment to cultivating a worldwide fan base. By spotlighting marquee non-divisional matchups in these games, the NFL strikes a careful balance between entertaining its growing global audience and preserving the competitive traditions that make the sport distinctly American.

Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins looks on after the 29-17 win against the San Francisco 49ers at Hard Rock Stadium on December 22, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Advertisement

Who could be Tua Tagovailoa’s Miami Dolphins rivals in Spain 2025?

Given the NFL’s preference for avoiding divisional matchups in international games, the most compelling options for the Miami Dolphins’ Madrid game could be against the Baltimore Ravens or Cincinnati Bengals, two playoff-caliber teams with star-studded rosters. These matchups would deliver high-stakes competition, appealing to both avid football fans and those new to the sport in Spain.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Dolphins shake up Mike McDaniel's staff in bold move to keep Tyreek Hill

Could international rights influence Miami Dolphins’ rivals in Spain 2025?

From a marketing perspective, another strong contender is the Chicago Bears, who hold international marketing rights in Spain. This alignment could make a Dolphins-Bears matchup an attractive choice for the league, combining on-field excitement with off-field promotional opportunities.

Advertisement

Ultimately, the NFL is expected to announce the Dolphins’ opponent this spring, leaving fans eager to see which team will join them in making history at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.