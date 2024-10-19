Trending topics:
NFL News: Doug Pederson sends strong message to Jaguars fans before clash against Patriots

Leading up to the Week 7 matchup in London against New England Patriots, HC Doug Pederson makes something clear to Jacksonville Jaguars fans, despite the team's recent struggles.

Jacksonville Jaguars American Football International Series Jacksonville Jaguars Head Coach Doug Pederson during the practise session for Jacksonville Jaguars at the Grove Hotel, Chandler s Cross, United Kingdom on 18 October 2024.
Jacksonville Jaguars American Football International Series Jacksonville Jaguars Head Coach Doug Pederson during the practise session for Jacksonville Jaguars at the Grove Hotel, Chandler s Cross, United Kingdom on 18 October 2024.

By Matías Persuh

Week 7 of the NFL will feature a matchup between two of the league’s struggling teams. In a new game set to take place in London, Doug Pederson‘s Jacksonville Jaguars will face the desperate New England Patriots, aiming for their second win of the season. Ahead of the game, it was the coach who delivered a clear message to Jaguars fans.

Both franchises not only share a dismal record of 1-5, but they have also struggled significantly in the level of play throughout their games. Star QB Trevor Lawrence has had little success in turning things around, and fans have certainly taken notice.

Before the crucial matchup against the Patriots, Coach Pederson spoke with the media and made it clear why playing once again in the UK is significant for the Jaguars, highlighting the strong support the team receives during these London games: “Because it’s the Jacksonville Jaguars and we have a great fan base,” Pederson said.

We have a great UK fan base. It’s excitable. It’s great to play in Wembley Stadium, great venue for sports. It’s an exciting brand of football. I like the fact too that they’re NFL fans, that they like that brand. That’s what you see when you come over here. Obviously, you see Jaguar fans but you’re going to see Patriots, Bears, Cowboys, Steelers and Dolphins. You’re going to see them all, which is great. Being NFL fans, I think, is huge for our game.” the HC also added.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars fans look on during the first half against the Indianapolis Colts at EverBank Stadium on October 06, 2024 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Pederson shares his vision on NFL expansion

The NFL is one of those leagues that continues to expand, and international games are a key part of that strategy. Regarding this situation, Pederson expressed his thoughts on the matter: “Yeah, I thought back then, now you’ve got the UFL, obviously. It may not be necessarily a feeder for the NFL, but I think it’s a way to develop young players and that’s what we need,” Pederson said.

NFL News: Christian McCaffrey&#039;s wife shares four-word update on the 49ers running back

see also

NFL News: Christian McCaffrey's wife shares four-word update on the 49ers running back

“We need that development in our league. It was way back when I played in it and took advantage. Obviously, I’m a former player there [UFL] and now a coach. But I think there’s a lot of coaches that played in that league. It was good because teams could allocate players back then and really develop.” he continued.

Doug Pederson finally concluded: “…also having the pathway program like we have internationally is also a good way to introduce these guys into football and just getting them caught up because they haven’t played. It’s just kind of knowing the rules, right? Just knowing what it’s all about. I think it’d be very beneficial for them and even for our young players in America.”

matías persuh
Matías Persuh

Matias Persuh is a sports journalist and writer who graduated with a bachelor's degree in Sports Journalism in 2008. Since then, he has covered numerous events, including local soccer games, and has interviewed players and coaches. Matias has also participated as a columnist in various radio shows. Fluent in English, Spanish, and Slovenian, he displays great enthusiasm when analyzing NBA and NFL games. In addition, he regularly follows major competitions such as the Premier League, Serie A, and La Liga. Joining Bolavip US in July 2024 marked a significant step forward in his career, allowing him to continue developing his skills and delivering the most resonant news and reports to the audience.

