Drake Maye has just experienced his first year in the NFL, but the New England Patriots have already placed high expectations on him. After all, there’s a reason they used a third-overall pick to get the quarterback in 2024.

Even though he still has a lot to prove, Maye can start calling this his team. With that confidence around him, the quarterback also dares to let the franchise know there’s a certain player he’d like to have on the Patriots next season.

During a recent appearance on the “Green Light” podcast with Chris Long, Maye heaped massive praise on fellow quarterback Jacoby Brissett, a player he’d like to continue having as teammate for another year.

“I think for me, having him there and learning how he prepared, how he handled guys in the locker room, when he stood up to say things in some meetings and when he didn’t, and when it wasn’t a good break out of the huddle in a play in practice, he’d bring the break back. And little things like that, you take on for the rest of my career and always be thankful for, hopefully, get him back in New England,” Maye said of Brissett, as quoted by Ian Logue of Patsfans.com.

Jacoby Brissett #7 and Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots talk during the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Gillette Stadium on November 17, 2024 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Maye grateful with Brissett after first NFL season on Patriots

Brissett, 32, has been a mentor for Maye in 2024. The veteran quarterback dealt with the pressure as the Patriots’ starting quarterback at the beginning of the 2024 NFL season, paving the way for the rookie to take over later in the campaign.

“Having Jacoby [Brissett] in the room, he was the best,” Maye said, as Long agreed. “He’s the best. He was the best veteran I could ask for to have been there in the room with me.

“It was challenging, I think because I felt like coming… I think the sixth game was my first start, coming in the sixth game. And I think maybe the fifth game, we were one and four, one and five. And we lost to the Texans that game, and I felt like it was my time to step in. ‘Hey, this is our spot in the season where we need to make kind of a run to get a chance to make the playoffs.’ I felt like I didn’t really have that title yet.”

Brissett’s future in New England looks up in the air

Brissett signed a one-year deal with the Patriots last year as the franchise saw in him the bridge quarterback it needed before handing the reins to Maye. The North Carolina product is entering the 2025 NFL season as QB1, whereas Brissett’s future remains uncertain.

A nine-year veteran in the NFL, the Florida native will probably draw interest in free agency this offseason. His future in New England may depend on what opportunities come his way in March. If another team can offer Brissett a starting job, the Patriots might find it hard to keep him. Only time will tell us how this plays out.